Stobie - Charles J. "Charlie"

On April 2, 2019, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of the late Barbara; loving father of Deborah (Richard) Gondek and Timothy (Susan) Stobie; dear Grampa of Shana (Aaron) Cole, Eric Hill, Jason and Christopher Stobie; cherished great-grampa of Caitlin and Matthew Cole. Friends will be received Thursday, April 4th, 4-7 PM, Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Prayer Service will be held immediately following. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your online condolences at

