Sam Roberts Band, Alan Doyle, Tribe Called Red lead new Artpark Strawberry Moon Festival

Buffalo's long list of summer music festivals just got a bit longer.

The Strawberry Moon Festival, a communal, season-welcoming event, will kick off its inaugural run at 3 p.m. June 22 in the Artpark Ampitheater (450 S. 4th St., Lewiston).

The fest's debut will be headlined by Canadian favorites Sam Roberts Band and Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea. Indigenous DJ collective A Tribe Called Red and successful Native American rock band Thunderhand Joe & the Medicine Show are also set to perform.

In addition to a day full of music, Artpark will be collaborating with Kakekalanicks Indigenous Arts & Consultancy, as well as Native community leaders and nations, to promote and celebrate their culture and traditions. Concertgoers can expect indigenous art, food, dance, storytelling, workshops and more.

The relationship between Artpark and region's Indigenous people goes back more than 40 years, so expect Strawberry Moon to continue to foster the sense of togetherness of the neighbors for a new generation.

Tickets are $28 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 5 through the venue's ticket office, Artpark.net, Tickets.com or charge by phone at 888-223-6000.

