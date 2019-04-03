Reporters' Notebook: April 3, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for Restaurant Week from actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, born on this date in 1961, “Anything you have to acquire a taste for was not meant to be eaten.”

HUNGRY? – The Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, holds its last spaghetti dinner of the season from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with spaghetti, ravioli, meatballs, Italian sausage and salad. Spaghetti is $4.50, ravioli is $6.50.

Sacred Heart Parish, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, hosts a BW’s fish fry from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $10 advance, $12 at the door. Desserts will be for sale. For info, call 683-2375 or visit sacredheartshrine.org.

BE A WINNER – A complete Easter dinner package, with ham or roast, Polish sausage, pierogi and even a butter lamb, is one of the prizes as the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 1419, Veterans of Foreign Wars, holds a meat raffle Friday night. Doors open at 6. First spin at 7. Tickets are $5 and include beer and pop. For advance tickets, call Heather Strebel at 863-2811 or email strebel@hotmail.com.

Market in the Square provides the prizes as St. Casimir’s Church,. 1833 Clinton St., holds a spring meat raffle Saturday night. Doors open at 6, bar at 6:30. First drawing at 7. Tickets are $8 and include beer, pop, wine, a slice of pizza and a ticket to win a laptop computer.

QUALITY TIME – A variety of games, activities and guest appearances will be featured at a morning for children and families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the West Seneca Community Center and Library, 1300 Union Road.

Appearing in costume will be members of the Justice League of Western New York, two of the Buffalo Bandettes at 10 a.m. and Sabres mascot Sabretooth at 10:30. There also will be face painting and scooter and sack races.

Sponsored by the West Seneca Sun along with West Seneca Chamber of Commerce, the West Seneca Recreation Department and Spot Coffee, it’s free. For more info, visit westseneca.org.

THE BUNNY TRAIL – Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga, will host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. It’s free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Donations of non-perishable food items are requested.

MAKE-UP DATE – Bad weather arrived in January just in time for the Model Railroad Club of Buffalo’s annual open house. So the club is holding an encore session from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the second floor of the Northtown Boys & Girls Club, 54 Riverdale Ave. off Niagara Street, Town of Tonawanda. Visitors should use the Edgar Street entrance.

Layouts featuring HO-scale, O-scale and On30-Narrow gauge track will be operating through realistic city and country terrain. Admission is $2, $5 per family. For more info, visit buffalocentral.railfan.net or the club’s Facebook page.

