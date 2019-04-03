Kregg wins Sloan runoff for trustee in high turnout

Jennifer Kregg scored a victory Tuesday over incumbent Tammy Bayes –186-158 – in the runoff race for Sloan Village trustee, reported Debra M. Smith, village clerk.

Voter turnout was unusually high for the revote that pitted Kregg, 49, of the Sloan Citizens Party against two-term trustee Bayes, 52, who represented the People's Choice Party.

"I even called the Board of Elections for more ballots," Smith said.

The two candidates each tallied 114 votes in the village election on March 19. Linda Ostempowski of Sloan Citizens won a four-year term with 126 votes.

A key issue in the campaign was the village's decision to close a 55-year-old wading pool and replace it with a splash pad.

Kregg and Ostempowski will join trustees Caitlin Carlson, Paula Bruscani and Eric Czubaj – all of People's Choice – on the Village Board.