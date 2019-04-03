PETERS, Jean (Baldwin)

Of Akron, NY, at the age of 90, passed peacefully on March 31, 2019. She was born in Elmira, NY, on May 20, 1928. She was the loving wife of the late Paul (Bud) Peters of Savona, NY/ Akron, NY. Jean's parents were Pearl Youmans Baldwin and Lawrence Baldwin of Elmira, NY. She was the mom of six children: Rhonda (Robert) Ball, Jeffrey (Nancy) Peters, Marci (Randy) Homan, Todd (Laura) Peters, Amy (Frank) Daddario, and Julie (Thomas) Brady. She had 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her growing family very much. Jean was predeceased by her sister, Alene (Harley) Yeagle, and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and David Burch. She is survived by three nieces and one nephew. Jean loved her family and was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma or Gi Gi ma. She enjoyed sharing her love of music, doing puzzles, playing cards, and swimming with her family. She attended many concerts, plays, musicals and club events to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren perform. She also was an avid golfer and bowler, as well as a bridge player. She was a real artist and created many wonderful paintings for all of her family. Cars could be seen parked in front of her home daily with neighbors wondering what was going on. It didn't take much to make a party at Jeanie's. There were many, especially hockey game nights, pancake days or birthdays. She always loved having family around her. Visitation at BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron, (716-542-9522), on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., where the Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jean Peters' name to Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please visit www.BERNHARDTFUNERAL.com