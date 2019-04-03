OSWALD, Charles J., III

OSWALD - Charles J., Iii Age 60, of the City of Tonawanda, April 1, 2019. Husband of 38 years to Sheryl A. (nee Decker) Oswald; father of Shauna (Dennis) Maziarz, Cassie Lynn Oswald, Jessica (Bill) Simon and Charles Oswald, IV; grandfather of Jay, Evan, Alexia, Madelyn, Natalie and Walker; son of Delores A. (nee Grupe) Oswald and the late Charles J. Oswald, Jr.; brother of Sheila (Jerry)Cole and the late Jay William Oswald; and beloved brother-in-law of Paul, David (Jane) and Eric Decker. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Charles was a 1976 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a Charter Member and former President of Gastown Sportsmen's Club. Calling hours will be held on Thursday (April 4th) from 3-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 AM Friday (April 5th). Everyone welcome.