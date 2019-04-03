NARLESKY, Hedwig D. (Kinal)

Deaths Death Notices
NARLESKY - Hedwig D. (nee Kinal)
Of Boonville, NY and Eden, NY, April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Narlesky; loving mother of Theresa (late David "Pete") Walker; cherished grandmother of Garrick (Wendy) Loveria, Katherine (Craig) Bennett, Dr. Jeffrey (Dr. Kelly Pisane) Walker, Virginia (Michael) Marinaccio, Sandra (Mark) Caroll, John Walker and Michelle Wallen; adored great-grandmother of many great-grandchildren; predeceased by three brothers and three sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Friday at 10:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint John Paul II Parish at 11:00 am. Private Interment will take place in Boonville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Christ the King Seminary. Share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
