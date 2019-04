MILLER, Angela R.

MILLER - Angela R. Age 53, entered into peace on March 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mary and James Hollis; loving mother of two sons Fredrick Miller and Derrick Miller; grandmother of three; dear sister to Arnita (Donald) Copeland of Georgia, Reginald (Jenny) Foster of South Carolina, DeLores Hollis, MeLinda (Doby) Hollis-Anderson of Buffalo and the late Keith Hollis. Private services.