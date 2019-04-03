MEYERS, John L.

MEYERS - John L. Of Alden, NY, March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Bagrowski) Meyers; dear father of Bryan and Lisa Meyers. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Saturday, April 6th from 10-11 AM where Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the Winegar Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 116, Alden, NY 14004-0116 or the Alden Fire Dept. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com