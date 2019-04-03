MEIER-SCHWARZENHOLZER, Marcella E. (Kline)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman Schwarzenholzer and late Charles Meier; dearest mother of Norman, Gregory, Suzanne Sauer, Gary (Donna), Christine (James) Kasprzak, and Robert (Nance) Schwarzenholzer; loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister of Honor Schlenker and predeceased by four brothers and a sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where Funeral will be held Friday at 9:15 AM, and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 o'clock. Friends are invited.