MECOZZI, Bonnie J. (Lamendola)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Mecozzi; devoted mother of Gregory (Carm) Mecozzi and Joseph (Karen) Mecozzi; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Lamendola; dear sister of the late Sam (late Ann) Lamendola. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock, (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to Catholic Charities Older Adult Services, 741 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com