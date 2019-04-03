Lockport teen admits drug and gun felonies; burglary case still pending

Diontrelle T. Stewart of Lockport pleaded guilty Tuesday in Niagara County Court to two felonies, while a third felony case is still open against him.

Stewart, 17, who listed addresses on Pine and Walnut streets, faces a possible seven years in prison from Judge Sara Sheldon.

Stewart pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having a loaded handgun Aug. 18 on Parkside Place in Youngstown.

He also admitted to attempted fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for having nearly an ounce of crack cocaine June 27, when he was a passenger in a car stopped by Lockport police.

Charges in a Sept. 29 Lockport burglary remain pending and may be resolved later this month, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.