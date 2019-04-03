Lockport man pleads guilty in meth lab case

Robert C. Granchelli of Irving Street, Lockport, who was arrested last year after police found more than two ounces of methamphetamine oil and the equipment to produce it in his home, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Granchelli, 47, is to be sentenced May 29 by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. for fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

His girlfriend, Felicia E. Heary, 42, of Shimer Drive, Lockport, pleaded guilty March 5 to a more serious charge in exchange for admission to a program of court-supervised drug treatment.

However, court officials ruled her and Granchelli ineligible for the treatment program because they were originally indicted on Class A felonies, Wydysh said. Heary now will be offered a chance to take the same plea as Granchelli.