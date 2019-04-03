Letter: Thiessen column on Trump ignores ‘broken windows’

I was neither relieved nor disappointed by the Mueller findings, as Marc Thiessen asks. I was terrified.

In creatively choosing to ignore the domestic indictments and guilty verdicts the probe led to, and focusing only on the Russian indictments, Thiessen shows he’s not an opinion writer, but rather a Trump propagandist. Only mob bosses surround themselves with as many criminals as Trump has.

We need conservative pieces for balance, not propaganda columns. Just because you support a cause doesn’t mean you don’t hold your own accountable and anyone who believes in the rule of law won’t ignore so many indictments. Ignoring this many broken windows only invites more crime.

Thomas Young

Tonawanda