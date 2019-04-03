Letter: Scaled down city market won’t cut it in ‘New Buffalo’

What happened to the “New Buffalo” or “New Erie County?”

After reading the article about the scaled down version of a city market and condos proposed for 201 Ellicott, I don’t blame Rocco Termini, I would sue also. Eight hundred parking spaces to 29? High-rise condos to a low-rise apartment building? Come on, is this the best we can do?

Apparently, Matt Davison, a project spokesman for Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., has never been to Wegmans on Amherst Street on the weekend. Community feedback and market study? We were promised a high-rise condo, plenty of parking and a good medium-size market.

Now a scaled down version 15,000 to 6,000 square feet with no parking and dreary low-rise apartment building? Metal-clad buildings with loading docks in the downtown core?

Come on Ciminelli Development, City of Buffalo, you can do better than this. Scrape the current version, make the original plan work! This is the “New Buffalo” and “New Erie County!” We deserve better.

Fredric Foels

Tonawanda