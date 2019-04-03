Letter: Sabres must work to make fans into believers, again

I was quite disheartened to read former Sabres goalie Robin Lehner’s depiction of “this cloud and atmosphere of negativity when he was a member of the Buffalo Sabres.”

I must have been dreaming back in February 2011 when new owners purchased the Buffalo Sabres. I thought I heard the following statements being made by Sabres management: “From this point forward, the Buffalo Sabres’ reason for existence will be to win the Stanley Cup.” “A clarion call should go out to the league that Buffalo is hockey heaven …”; and that the time frame for winning a Stanley Cup “It’s a three-year or less process.”

They say dreams can come true, but one has to ask “How much more can Sabres fans take.”

Robert Brombos Sr.

Elma