Letter: Oats’ contract proves why college sports get scandalized

My thanks to Nate Oats for coaching the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team to success in the NCAA Tournament and back to back MAC Championships. It was inevitable that he would leave for a bigger program and we should wish him well.

The Buffalo News description of his new contract points to a major flaw in big time college sports.

In addition to a $2.5 million salary, he receives a car, country club membership, moving expenses and travel expenses for him and his wife to and from Buffalo. Meanwhile the players who performed so well for him cannot receive money, even for travel for their parents to come watch them play.

Is it any wonder that the sport is constantly scandalized by agents and shoe companies offering bundles of money to recruits who will help them and the coaches make millions?

Dave Kocak

Kenmore