Letter: New York State roadways could use extensive repair

Following up on the March 28 letter about the condition of the U.S. 219 “Close part of U.S. 219 until it is roadworthy”), I thought I would report on our recent trip to Cleveland.

Traveling to Cleveland and back I found it rather alarming that the worst roads experienced between Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York State were in New York State, the one state that was charging a toll to use its roads! There was one section of the thruway that even placed a warning of “rough roads ahead,” as if that would make the experience any better.

I suppose it is cheaper to post the sign than to repair the road. Overall it is an embarrassment to the state and a safety hazard to all who use such roads.

Robert Murphy

Buffalo