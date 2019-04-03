Lancaster will air change in code on 'mini' cell towers for 5G service

A public hearing has been set in Lancaster to discuss the installation of small-cell wire devices that will enable its residents to access 5G internet service.

The mini-towers, no larger than a pizza box, would be placed on streetlights, buildings and existing utility poles, said Matt Fischione, supervising code enforcement officer. In addition, concealment techniques will blend the installation into the surrounding environment.

“The [amended] zoning code will allow the placement of these devices to service the 5G network, amplifying the signals to provide faster connection times throughout the town,” said Fischione. “Currently, the devices are not regulated on a local level.”

Clarence adopted a law to regulate the placement of the smaller devices in April 2018.

The hearing will begin at 7:15 p.m. April 15 in Lancaster Town Hall, 21 Central Ave.