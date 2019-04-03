KANTOR, Lynn A.

KANTOR - Lynn A. Of Amherst, NY, April 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of Daniel and Judy Kantor. Loving sister of Steven (Kristie) Kantor. Dear aunt of Jacob and Bradley Kantor. A private Funeral Service will be held at a day and time that is convenient for the family. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weinberg Campus or Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family will be observing a period of Shiva at the residence of Steven and Kristie Kantor, Thursday from 7-9, Friday from 2-4, Saturday from 7-9 and Sunday 12-4.