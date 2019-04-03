It's a $10,000 view after state fines Hamburg for town park deck

The Town of Hamburg has paid a $10,000 state fine because a deck built on the bluff overlooking Lake Erie at Hamburg Town Park violated state law.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation told the town that the wooden deck, built in 2017 at the direction of former Highway Superintendent Tom Best Sr., was built in a regulated coastal erosion area without the necessary state permit.

"I did my best to try and get DEC to forgo imposition of the fine," Supervisor James M. Shaw said.

Town officials said the town could have dismantled the deck and paid no fine. The board approved a resolution to pay the fine during an executive session March 18.

Shaw said during Monday night's regular board meeting that it would cost $2,000 to $3,000 to remove the deck, although Highway Superintendent Ted Casey said his crew could do it for less.

But, Shaw said of the deck, "people kind of like it."

He said the fine was paid because the state said it would fine the town $1,000 a day if the fine was not paid by April 1.