HIGGINS - Gerald F. "Jerry"

Of Angola, NY entered into rest March 29, 2019, age 64. Father of Crystal (Eric Fassel) Higgins; grandfather of Colten Fassel; son of Earl J. and the late Mildred P. Higgins; brother of Earl (Mary) Higgins and Patricia (John) Hageman. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 6-8 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY where services will follow at 8 PM.