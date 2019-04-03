HENSEL, Frederick J., Jr. "Rick"

HENSEL - Frederick J., Jr. "Rick"

Of Corfu, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Member of Patriot Guard Riders and ABATE. Friends may call Thursday, April 4th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the C.B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 E. Main St., Corfu, NY. Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 5th at 11 AM at the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, 63 Allegheny St., Corfu, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, Genesee Cancer Assistance or Crossroads House in Batavia.