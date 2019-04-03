Health care worker steps forward to challenge Terranova in Lancaster clerk's race

A Republican primary for Lancaster town clerk could be the next hurdle for incumbent Diane M. Terranova, a registered Democrat who received the endorsement of the Lancaster Republican Committee.

Terranova, 61, was snubbed by town Democrats, who endorsed Cynthia A. Maciejewski, 49, a clerk in the Lancaster Building and Zoning Department.

But now another candidate, Republican Anne V. Desiderio, is being touted as the only registered Republican who declared her candidacy for Lancaster town clerk. Desiderio, 54, is a patient-access representative working in the health care industry.

Lancaster historically has been a Democratic town, with Republican-registered voters steadily increasing since the '80s.