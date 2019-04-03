Subscribe Today
Nashville Predators 3, Buffalo Sabres 2
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton cannot stop a puck tipped by Nashville Predators Craig Smith during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo celebrates his goal with teammates against the Nashville Predators during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton stops Nashville Predators forward Kyle Turris during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Conor Sheary digs a loose puck out against the Nashville Predators during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen skates past Nashville Predators Wayne Simmonds during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Scott Wilson collides with Danre Fabbro of the Nashville Predators during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin takes his shift against the Nashville Predators during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut checks Nashville Predators Craig Smith during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut is checked by Nashville Predators Austin Watson during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen checks Nashville Predators Mattias Ekholm during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne makes a save on the Buffalo Sabres during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres coach Phil Housley during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Evan Rodrigues and Casey Mittelstadt look on in the closing seconds of a loss to the Nashville Predators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart skates back after losing to the Nashville Predators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Many empty seats at KeyBank Center.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nashville Predators players congratulate Ryan Johansen on his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton leaves the net in favor of an extra attacker against the Nashville Predators during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen makes his way to pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin makes his way to pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner makes his way to pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Pominville is pictured with his children Jayden and Kaylee prior to playing the Nashville Predators.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel makes his way to pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Nashville Predators, 3-2, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at KeyBank Center.
Related content
The Wraparound: Nashville Predators 3, Buffalo Sabres 2
Mike Harrington: Skinner finally breaks through but dark times remain in another Sabres loss
