Federal regulators reject DEC efforts to slow National Fuel pipeline project

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission refused Tuesday to give New York State and the Sierra Club another hearing on water quality permits for National Fuel's proposed Northern Access pipeline, which would carry natural gas through Western New York from northern Pennsylvania to Ontario.

In 2017, the state Department of Environmental Conservation refused to give National Fuel a permit for the pipeline to cross several streams. On Feb. 5, a federal appeals court in Manhattan invalidated the DEC's action, saying the state agency missed a legal deadline to act by 36 days. FERC had issued a similar opinion last August.

National Fuel spokeswoman Karen L. Merkel said the target date for the 97-mile pipeline to open is 2022, but the company still needs approvals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It also faces a variety of lawsuits over the plan.