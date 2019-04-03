Ex-Bill Richie Incoginito reportedly agrees to plea deal in funeral home case

Former Bills guard Richie Incognito has agreed to a plea deal and avoided jail time in Arizona in a case involving alleged threats at a funeral home after his father died in August, according to a report.

Incognito pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and will get 11 months probation and a 90-day suspended sentence, TMZ Sports reported. He won't spend any time in jail if he completes and mental health evaluation, among other stipulations, according to TMZ. The charges of threats and damage to property were dropped.

Employees at the funeral home had told police that Incognito punched caskets, threw things and at one point slammed an urn into a casket. A funeral home employee said Incognito and his family were having a dispute because the family did not want Incognito to attend the funeral.

Police said they responded to a disorderly conduct call at the mortuary, where Incognito was to make arrangement for his father.

"Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees," police said. "At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees. Once on scene, officers detained him as the incident was investigated." An employee told police that at one point Incognito made his hand into the shape of a gun and pointed it at her.

The police report said Incognito struggled to maintain coherent thoughts and focus on the conversation. "He appeared to ramble about numerous things that did not correlate," according to the report.

Police confirmed that a search was executed on his car and weapons were found and impounded. According to the police report, Incognito had three rifles and two handguns in his car. He told police that he had the necessary permits.

Incognito, who agreed to a pay cut to remain with the Bills for the 2018 seasons after three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, suddenly retired in April 2018 after firing his agents via Twitter. He then asked the Bills to release him and remove him from the retired/reserve list so he could resume his career with another team. The Bills released him May 21.

In August, Incognito posted a Twitter video in which he announced he was retiring. He said "the NFL chapter has closed."