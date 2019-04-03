Eden Democrats pick their candidates for town offices

Eden Democrats have endorsed former councilman Edward Krycia Jr. for supervisor.

Krycia, who was on the Town Board for 21 years before losing his re-election bid in 2015, also served on the Eden Central School Board and is president of the Eden Chamber of Commerce.

Democrats also endorsed Scott Hultquist, director of Eden Emergency Services, and Mark Clark, a former School Board member and code enforcement officer, for the two council positions.

Small-business owner Carl Modica, who is president of the Buffalo Civil War Round Table, got the nod for highway superintendent.

Incumbent Assessor Susan Johnson and incumbent Town Justice Melissa Zittel were endorsed for re-election.