DUTKIEWICZ, Robert

DUTKIEWICZ - Robert Entered into rest March 25, 2019. Loving husband of Georgianna Dutkiewicz; father of Sherry Sokolowski, Robert John (Dominique) Dutkiewicz; predeceased by James Dombek. Services were held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street. Arrangements Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue.