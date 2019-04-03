DELO, Richard C.

DELO - Richard C. March 30, 2019, age 85. Beloved husband of Nancy A. (nee Auten) Delo; loving father of Ruth (Martin) Pribula, John (Mary Lou), Ronald (Mary Lee) and Joseph (Carolyn) Delo; caring brother of one deceased sister and two brothers; predeceased by his children's mother Theresa Mazur Hewitt Delo; also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com