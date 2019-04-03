CLARK, Ruth R. (Haag)

Of East Eden, NY, April 1, 2019. Wife of the late Gerald F. Mother of Randy (Irene), Mark (Sandy), Lynette and Richard (Judy) Clark. Grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two. Sister of June Herman, John (Mary Ann) Haag, late Gerald Haag, Lorraine Ham, Richard Haag, Kenneth Haag, Marian Hoffman, Elizabeth Fenik, Virginia Haag, Howard Haag and Mildred Grimm. Family and friends are invited to call Friday from 8:30-10AM at Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, followed by Mass at St. Mary's Church, East Eden, at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Your words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com