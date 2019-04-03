Celine Dion books visit to Buffalo in December

Buffalo will feel the enduring "power of love" this December.

French-Canadian pop star Celine Dion, a megastar in the mid-to-late 1990s, has announced a stop in Buffalo on Dec. 5 in KeyBank Center as part of her Courage World Tour.

Tickets, which range from $49.50 to $229.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 12 and may be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, at tickets.com, or by calling 888-223-6000. A random handbill policy will be in effect. A limited number of handbills are available now.

Known for Titanic theme "My Heart Will Go On" and the bold "Power of Love," Dion has stopped in Buffalo several times through the years. See her set lists from her 1999 show in Marine Midland Arena and 2008 in HSBC Arena.

In an interview on People.com, Dion discusses the grief of losing her husband, Rene Angelil, in 2016 to throat cancer, and then her brother, two days later, to cancer, and how she's rebuilt her career after the personal tragedy.

Dion's last English album was "Loved Me Back to Life" in 2013, although she did release a French language disc, "Encore Un Soir," in 2016.

