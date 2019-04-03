CACCAMISE, Sarah (Wilson)

CACCAMISE - Sarah (nee Wilson)

Of Orchard Park, formerly of Springville, April 1, 2019. Wife of the late Edward Warzel and Peter Caccamise; step-mother of Frank "Peter" (Kathy) Caccamise and Mary (Ronnie) Nawojski; sister of the late Marie Jones; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Friday 4-7 PM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com