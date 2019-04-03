Butter lambs for sweet-tooths: Lake Effect Ice Cream debuts Easter special

Like many Buffalonians, it was tradition for the families of Lake Effect Ice Cream owners Jason Wulf and Erik Bernardi to stop at the Broadway Market before Easter to buy Malczewski's butter lambs for their holiday meals, a ritual that's carried on to their adulthood. How could the local tradition apply to their ice cream business?

The idea for a Butter Lamb Ice Cream Cake, available for pre-order for $20 at Lake Effect's website, developed through a domino effect. First, Wulf's wife Heather proposed a butter lamb ice cream, which the owners jumped on.

"It's a sweet cream ice cream with just a hint of butter," Wulf described. "It's super creamy and quite good. I see it as similar to vanilla [in flavor] but with a light butter taste instead of vanilla bean." There is a quart of ice cream in the specialty cake.

Lake Effect Ice Cream ordered super-sized butter lamb molds from Germany, but went to Adam Cichocki, part owner of butter lamb purveyors Malczewski's in the Broadway Market, for the special "alleluia" flags. (Malczewski's brand was purchased by Camellia Meats several years ago).

Butter lambs are specific to Easter because they are a representation of the sacrificial lamb, typically taking the form of sacramental bread, in the Catholics' Holy Communion. The "alleluia" flags mean "peace on Earth," while the red ribbon represents the Blood of Christ, according to the Buffalo Butter Lambs website.

Pre-order pickups, starting April 18, must be specified by location; note there are separate links to order for 1900 Hertel Ave. and for 79 Canal St., Lockport here.

*Related content:

- 100 Things: Get a butter lamb for Easter

- Lake Effect: ice cream or diner?

- There are butter lamb earrings on Etsy

- Ice cream stands/shops announce seasonal openings

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com