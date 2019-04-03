Bryan Hodgson no longer on UB men’s basketball staff

Bryan Hodgson, an assistant coach for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team, is no longer with the program.

A UB athletic department spokesperson confirmed Hodgson’s departure to The News on Wednesday, and Hodgson is no longer listed among UB’s coaching staff on the athletic department’s website.

UB seeks to replace Nate Oats, who became Alabama’s head coach last week, after six seasons at UB, including the last four as head coach. Jim Whitesell remains as UB’s interim head coach, while assistant coach Jamie Quarles is also listed on the athletic department’s website.

Hodgson, who is from Jamestown, was an assistant on Oats’ staff at UB for four seasons, and was the Bulls’ primary recruiter, helping establish a pipeline between junior colleges and UB, which allowed the Bulls to add several junior-college transfers, including Dontay Caruthers and Jeremy Harris. Hodgson also coached at Midland (Texas) College and at Jamestown Community College, and played basketball at Jamestown Community College and at Fredonia State.

He told The News last week that he wants the head coaching job at UB. Yet Oats said Monday on the Crimson Tide Sports Network that he will add Hodgson as an assistant coach and Mike Snowden as strength and conditioning coach for the Tide, according to AL.com.

The University of Alabama has not officially announced a hire of Hodgson, but an Alabama athletic department spokesperson told The News that Oats is planning to add Hodgson and Snowden to the staff, pending the human resources process.

Hodgson, however, changed his Twitter profile and his header to reflect a tie to Alabama’s program.

Per UB athletic spokesperson, Bryan Hodgson is no longer on staff at UB. https://t.co/lGu2TFq9Cx — Rachel Lenzi (@rachelmlenzi) April 3, 2019

Hodgson did not respond to a text message for comment on his departure from UB.