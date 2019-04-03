BORODZIK, Alexander E.

March 31, 2019. Devoted father of Paulette (Jerry) Willett, Sandra Lee (Brandi Porras) and Kevin (Annette) Borodzik; loving grandfather of Mitchell, Melanie, Emily, Melissa, and Heather; great-grandfather of Daisy and Oliver.He loved his furry friends Snowball and Lucky. A Memorial Gathering will be held at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Friday from 6-8 PM. Memorials in Alexander's name may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Saturday at 9 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com