Bisons 14U girls open play in USA Hockey Nationals on Thursday in California

The Buffalo Bisons, the state champions, will open play in the USA Hockey Girls 14U Tier 1 Nationals on Thursday in Irvine, Calif.

The Bisons will face the North Shore (Mass.) at 8:15 p.m. EST in the first game in pool play. Buffalo will face the Washington Pride at 10:50 p.m. on Friday and the Minnesota Green Giants at 12:15 on Saturday in other pool play.

Sixteen teams are entered, playing in four separate pools before elimination play.

The Bisons, made up of girls from 10 different towns and cities in WNY, include: Caroline May, Madison Leeper, Emily Kasprzak, Maeve Hourihan, Sophia Will, Camryn Brownschidle, Cassie Borowski, Mia Boyd, Samantha Torgerson, Sarah Waszkielewicz, Ellie Simmons, Lara Beecher, Grace Laski, Gilliam Evans, Ella Huntley, Madelyn Thompson, Maddison Achtyl and Allison Greene.

Bill Waszkielewicz is head coach and Jim Simmons, Michael Beecher and Mark Brownschidle are assistant coaches.