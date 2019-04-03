AZZI, Helen B. (Schrimer)

AZZI - Helen B. (nee Schrimer)

April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Azzi; dearest mother of Diana (Joseph) Torregrossa, Larry (Michele) Azzi, Julie (Gary) Sobierajski, MaryJo (Ronald) Kessler, Cheryl Azzi Fisher, and the late Jeffrey (Dawn Lagoda) Azzi; loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Friends are invited. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666.