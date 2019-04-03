AUMER, James C.

AUMER - James C. Of Henrietta, formerly of West Seneca. Passed suddenly on March 27, 2019 at age 75. Predeceased by brother, Herbert. Survived by sister-in-law, Kathleen Aumer; niece, Lisa; and nephew, Andrew (Ashley) Aumer; as well as many dear friends. Calling hours will be held 1:00-3:00 pm on SATURDAY, April 6th at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. (3325 Winton Rd. S.). Share condolences at:

