Another coup: German pros FC St. Pauli will pay visit to FC Buffalo

The exciting news for FC Buffalo fans keeps flooding in.

Just three weeks after they're scheduled to play FC St. Pauli II during the Wolves' 10th-anniversary trek to Germany, the full FC St. Pauli 2.Bundesliga squad will come to Buffalo for a match May 25 at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium (2885 Main St.).

Tickets are $12 for FC Buffalo season-ticket holders and $22 for the general public, and FC Buffalo owner Nick Mendola anticipates many fans making the trip from Germany for the clash. Find further ticket information at FC Buffalo's website.

A concert at Town Ballroom will be scheduled for the evening of May 25 featuring a band to be announced, although it will likely be of the rock or punk rock genre. Further details forthcoming.

FC St. Pauli, which came to the United States last year for games against Detroit City FC and Portland Timbers 2, will wrap up league play May 19. The club, based in Hamburg, is known across the world for its outspoken stance on social, cultural and political issues, as well as their adherence to a list of fundamental principles shared by the players, coaches, supporters and administration.

Casual U.S. and world soccer fans may have heard of some of FC St. Pauli's former players, which include Paul Caligiuri, Joe Gyau, Fafa Picault, Gerald Asamoah and Junior Hoilett. They're currently coached by Markus Kauczinski and sit fifth in 2.Bundesliga with a record of 13 wins, nine losses and five draws.

Prior to the announcement that FC St. Pauli would come to town, FC Buffalo previously booked a home match against the reserves of LigaMX team Monarcas Morelia, as well as their anniversary slate in Germany.

Here's a look at the club's NPSL schedule for 2019, as well as the side's updated roster.

*If you want to know more about what's made FC St. Pauli such a big deal in world soccer, here are three pieces from major sources:

- Bundesliga.com: German soccer's cult club explained

- The Guardian: How FC St. Pauli became the club of punk and techno

- New York Times: How FC St. Pauli gained its Brooklyn cult

