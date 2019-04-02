YOUNG, Adelia (Schranger)

Of Hamburg, NY, April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl Young; loving mother of Carl, Paul (Judy), Gene, Barb (Dan) Castricione, Dave (Lynn), Karen (Mike) Czarick, and the late Linda Young; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also survived by relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10:30 AM at SS Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075. There will be no prior visitation. Mrs. Young and her late husband, Carl owned the Carl Young Dance Studio in Buffalo. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Visit www.kaczorfunerals.com