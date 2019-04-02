Share this article

Walkers on the pedestrian bridge that crosses Route 198. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Westbound 198 to be closed for work on pedestrian bridge

Maintenance on the pedestrian bridge over Route 198 between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue will result in a portion of the expressway being closed this weekend.

Starting 6 p.m. April 5, the westbound 198 – the Scajaquada Expressway – between Delaware Avenue and the Nottingham Terrace on-ramp, will close. Motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour using Nottingham Terrace restricted to detour and local traffic only.

A truck detour will also be posted using Delaware Avenue and Amherst Street.

The roadways and pedestrian bridge are scheduled to be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday, the state Department of Transportation said.

The work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

