The Edward M. Cotter, believed to be the oldest working fireboat still in service, breaks ice at the Erie Basin Marina so crews can repair the docks on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The docks were damaged this year by a seiche created by strong winds. (Drone video by Buffalo News photographer John Hickey)

Take a closer look at the Edward M. Cotter, which was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1996: https://buffalonews.com/2016/10/19/gallery7150/