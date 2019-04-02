WALLMEYER, Loraine L. (Block)

March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene W. Wallmeyer; loving mother of Kenneth (Linda) Wallmeyer, Mary (Alain) Bashore, Jane (Ted) Ludwig, Timothy (Lynn) Wallmeyer, Laura (Dave) Dierken, and Julie (Edwin) Feldman; dear grandmother of 11 grandchildren; great-grandmother of eight. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 7-9 PM and Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com