Wait for it: 60s possible by early next week

The next few days around the Buffalo Niagara region aren't expected to feature much in the way of active or extraordinary weather.

Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures with highs in the 40s are expected through Thursday, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Chances for rain re-enter the picture by later Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Then, a real springlike warm-up is in the offing, forecasts show.

Highs in the lower 50s are expected Saturday, upper 50s on Sunday and mid-60s are expected by Monday.