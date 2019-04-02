Villa Maria College seeks volunteers to pack meals

Kim Kotz, a physical therapy professor at Villa Maria College, is looking for hundreds of volunteers to help measure, seal and pack 147,000 dehydrated meals to be shipped to starving children around the globe.

Volunteers can be as young as 5 years old.

The drive benefits Feed My Starving Children, which provides nutritious, just-add-water meals for 22 cents per serving to countries such as Haiti and Nicaragua. Kotz is still trying to raise the $32,000 necessary to cover all of the meals.

Families, churches, groups and individuals are encouraged to sign up for two-hour shifts from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to noon or 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the school, 240 Pine Ridge Road in Cheektowaga. Call 961-1837 or email kkotz@villa.edu. Monetary donations can be made at Give.fmsc.org/buffalo.