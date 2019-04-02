Verizon Media continues grants to Niagara County not-for-profits

Verizon Media, which now owns the data centers in the Town of Lockport built by Yahoo, will continue funding two annual grant programs for not-for-profit organizations operating in Niagara County.

The grants were a condition of Yahoo's original Empire State Development incentive package. The application deadline is May 10 through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo website. Winners will be announced in late July.

The Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Lockport is targeted toward Lockport area organizations that focus on family and community building, education, economic development, environment and animal welfare.

The Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Niagara County is meant for other parts of the county and focuses on smart growth, entrepreneurship and workforce training.