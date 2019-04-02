THOMA, Ann M.

THOMA - Ann M. Of Alden, NY, March 31, 2019. Loving mother of Arthur (Jessica) Makowski, III and Kassie Thoma; dear grandmother of Paige and Calleigh Makowski; beloved daughter of Gertrude and the late Edward Kopciowski; sister of Peter (Candace) and Edward Kopciowski, Jr.; wife of the late Arthur Makowski, Jr. and former wife of Karl Thoma; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Thursday 3-8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10 AM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com