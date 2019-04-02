Stolen wheelbarrow leads to arrest of Nevada fugitive

A New York man was arrested as a fugitive of justice out of Nevada last week, and all because of a wheelbarrow.

Charles O'Donnell was arrested March 26 on a charge of fugitive of justice due to a probation violation in Nevada as a result of an investigation into a stolen wheelbarrow in the Village of Warsaw, according to Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

Wyoming County deputies reported that they were in Warsaw when Warsaw Police requested assistance locating a vehicle believed to be carrying a wheelbarrow stolen from a residence.

Deputies located the vehicle on Liberty Street, and after investigation, found that O'Donnell, a passenger in the vehicle, had an active violation of probation warrant out of Nevada. O’Donnell was placed under arrest at the scene and transported to Attica Village court for arraignment on the charge fugitive of justice. The fugitive from justice law allows a defendant to brought before a local criminal court on either a warrant, or upon reasonable information that the accused stands charged in the courts of another state with a crime.

O’Donnell was held in the Wyoming County Jail with no bail set and has a return court date of April 8 at 10 a.m. in Attica Village Court.