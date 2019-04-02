RZEPECKI, Rita S. (Wizner)

Of Boston, NY, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas T. Rzepecki; loving mother of Holly (Jeffrey) Tisdale and Thomas (Julie) Rzepecki. Dearest grandma of Caitlyn and Erin; cherished sister of Patricia Salerno, Michele Willis, Cheryl Mikac, George Wizner, Susan Wizner and the late David Wizner. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist RC Church, Boston, NY. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or to Hospice Buffalo. Please share your condolences at

